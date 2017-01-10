Several injured after vehicle pursuit ends in crash on east side

CLEVELAND - Several people were injured Monday evening after a vehicle crashed during a police pursuit on Cleveland's east side.

Cleveland firefighters said the wanted driver crashed on East 93rd and Nelson Avenue in Cleveland during a chase with Garfield Heights police. Officials confirm the chase initiated in Garfield Heights and ended in Cleveland, but it is not yet known what led prompted the chase.

East 93rd and Nelson Avenue is currently closed down.

Firefighters said several people are injured, but conditions have not been given.

