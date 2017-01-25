Seven burglaries in Rocky River have neighbor's worries as they happened all in one night

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio - There was a time when hard crime in Rocky River was almost unheard of.

“Thirty-three years ago we would go sometimes with never anybody in our jail, nowadays we are jail is cram packed," said Chief Kelly Stillman with the Rocky River Police Department.

Growing up in the west side suburb and living in his home for the past 35 years, Kenneth Kubach told me, he's always felt safe.

“Thirty-five years we've lived here, we've never had anything like this happen," he said.

That's why he's never really worried if he forgets to lock up his home or garage.

“We don't think about it happening because of the style of the neighborhood, people feel very comfortable walking around the neighborhood...it's pretty safe," Kubach said.

But Chief Stillman warns, times are changing and that mindset is one of the past.

“It is a dynamic that's changed. Rocky River is a great community, it is very safe, but we are not without crime," he said.

So when Ken and his neighbor's home were part of the seven hit Friday night, he was completely caught off guard.

“It’s unnerving, wish it hadn't happened, hope it never happened again," he said.

But Chief Stillman wasn't surprised at all.

“It's becoming more common unfortunately, in past years it's always been cars, it's a crime of opportunity. Now they're getting more abrasion so without the car door maybe they're pulling on a main door to a garage or the back door," he explained.

All of the homes that were hit, had unlock doors to their cars and house, one car was even stolen after the keys were taken from inside of the house.

“It makes me nervous yeah to feel that someone had the guts to come in and do something like this," Kubach said.

But even with the robbery scare, Kubach told me he's only changing the garage door locks for now, no alarm system, since nothing major was taken.

“Other than a bottle of water out of our back hall, that was all they took. I just haven't had alarm system, haven't felt the need for it even this doesn't make me feel uncomfortable because they didn't try and get into the house," he said.

Something Chief Stillman strongly advises against.

“People have to take it upon themselves to protect their property, protect their cars their homes, do whatever they have to do, in today's society if that means locking your car doors when they're in your driveway and keeping your home is a fortress that's exactly what you gotta do," he explained.

The car that was stolen from one of the homes has been found on the East side of Cleveland and is being processed. Police plan to return it to its owners once the investigation is complete.