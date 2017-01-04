Search and recovery efforts continue for missing plane

CLEVELAND - Search and recovery efforts are continuing for the Cessna 525 Citation that went missing from Burke Lakefront Airport Thursday night.

The Cleveland Division of Fire, Ohio Department of Natrual Resources, and New York State Police are in the water utilizing sonar and dive teams in the search area that is now four miles east to west and two and a half miles north to south.

Additional debris were collected Thursday afternoon, but it is not known at this time if they're confirmed to be related to the investigation. 120 pieces of debris that have already been recovered from the water.

The Cleveland Division of Police is working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Anyone who sees debris along the shoreline is asked to call the non-emergency number of the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or Burke Lakefront Airport at 216-781-6411. They also ask people to avoid touching debris they find, as it is an active investigation