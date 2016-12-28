RTA officer struck by vehicle on West Prospect Avenue

CLEVELAND - An RTA officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. on West Prospect Avenue.

According to an RTA spokesperson, two transit officers were in the process of releasing a juvenile female to the custody of her mother, after the juvenile had been questioned at Tower City Station for possible fare evasion.

When the girl's mother arrived at West Prospect to pick up her daughter, she was uncooperative and she sped off with her daughter in the car. In the process, the officer was struck by the car.

Cleveland police say the officer was transported in stable condition to Metro Health Medical Center. No further information is known about his condition at this time.