Rally planned to protest closure of Giant Eagle on Cleveland's east side

CLEVELAND - Cleveland City Council members and civic leaders are inviting the community to protest the closure of the Giant Eagle on Cleveland's east side on Thursday night.

The chain recently announced it would be closing the store on Buckeye Road in addition to the Giant Eagle on the west side on Lorain Avenue.

The rally will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Giant Eagle at 11501 Buckeye Road in Cleveland. It is being organized by City Council members, Marnie Mitchell, Zack Reed, Brian Kazy and Ken Johnson along with Mt. Pleasant Ministerial Alliance and Mt. Pleasant NOW.