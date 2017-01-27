Police search for man who met victim on popular app, robbed them

CLEVELAND - Police are searching for a man who stole a cell phone, money and credit cards from a victim after meeting them on a social media app.

According to police, the victim met a man on a popular app and decided to invite hi over. Once he arrived, he went into the bathroom and then left the victim's house after taking the victim's cell phone, money and credit cards.

When the victim confronted the man, he pulled a gun on the victim and told them they were not getting their things back. Police are currently asking for help in identifying the man from the above picture.