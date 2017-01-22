Police search for 14-year-old boy with special needs

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are currently searching for a 14-year-old boy with special needs.

According to police, 14-year-old Malik Aziz has been missing since January 19. He is a black male and stands at 6'2". He weighs 125 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Aziz is a special needs child with medical conditions. Police say he has autism and suffers from ADHD. He was last seen at Thrush Park in Cleveland. He was last seen wearing a musher hat, burgundy sweater and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5100 or Chinetha Hall at 216-264-0126.