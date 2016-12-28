Police investigate a crash following a vehicle pursuit on I-71 at Denison

CLEVELAND - A vehicle pursuit ended in a crash on I-71 at Denison Avenue Tuesday night.

According to Cleveland police, Strongsville police were in a pursuit with a stolen vehicle. The suspect then crashed the car in the city of Brooklyn, North of West 130th before the West 65th exit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Strongsville police, Cleveland fire and EMS all responded to the scene. At the scene the vehicle was down the embankment.

News 5 will update when more information is available.