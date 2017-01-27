PNC Bank robbery caught on camera in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - A PNC Bank robbery was caught on the security camera and now police are asking for help identifying the suspects in the video.

According to Cleveland police, around 12:54 p.m. three men walked into the bank on S Moreland Boulevard armed with guns, masked and wearing gloves. Upon entry, they began yelling at employees and customers for them to get their hands up and get on the ground.

One of the men jumped over the counter with a bag in his hands and emptied two teller drawers. One of the men told the tellers to get on their knees and they complied.

Before they left the bank, one of the men fired a gunshot in the wall behind a teller but no one in the bank - customers or tellers - were injured.

A witness on East 127th observed a male driver with a long gun get out of an orange Honda Element and once he exited the car it caught on fire. The two men that were in the car got into another unknown vehicle, a four-door sedan.

Authorities believe the three men are connected to the January 9 robbery at U.S. Bank in Highland Heights, Ohio.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Cleveland Division of Police, 4th District. Reward money is being offered, up to $20,000, $10,000 from PNC and $10,000 from the FBI, and is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible. Tips can remain anonymous