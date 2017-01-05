Pilot weighs in on potential cause of Lake Erie plane crash

CLEVELAND - A windy, wintry day prevented search crews from heading back out onto Lake Erie Wednesday to look for the jet that crashed there nearly one week ago.

But search crews still scoured the shores looking for any debris that may wash up.

Flight experts are weighing in now on what they believe may have happened mid-air to cause the plane to crash.

Larry Rohl is a 60-year pilot and the owner of T&G Flying Club in Cleveland. He has flown in and out of Burke Lakefront Airport, where John T. Fleming’s Cessna 525 went down, just off the coast, and into Lake Erie last week, countless times.

Rohl had a guess as to what may have the been the cause of this crash.

“We have a situation of the pilot not monitoring his primary instruments,” he said.

Rohl says given how briefly, from take-off to crash, Fleming was in the air, less than a minute total, there was unfamiliarity with the aircraft and potentially too much reliance he says, on auto-pilot.

Fleming, according to FAA records, purchased his Cessna 525 in October. Hinting he’d only been flying it for a couple of months.

“The indicators are definitely pointing toward inexperience in a very high-performance aircraft,” said Rohl.

News 5 has requested records from the FAA that would show when Fleming received his certification to fly a Cessna 525. Currently, on his license, posted to the FAA pilot database, Fleming was only certified to fly a Cessna 510, a much smaller plane than the 525.

Rohl says even though high winds and snow were in play around take off Thursday, weather he thinks was likely not a cause for the crash. The FAA and NTSB will both need to complete their investigations before an official cause of the crash can be determined.