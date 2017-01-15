Photo exhibit, which shows local cops posing with black residents, draws praise & criticism

CLEVELAND - A local photo exhibit, showcasing race and relationships with police in our community, drew just as many visitors as protesters during its opening night on Saturday.

"The idea is just simply to have people meet as people and then sort of document that moment with a photograph," said Al Wasco, founder of Black & Blue, Side by Side.

The exhibit, held at the Cleveland Collection gallery in Ohio City, includes dozens of photos of local police officers with black men, women and children. Some are candid, others are posed. All of them were taken by professional photographers after the officer and resident had struck up a conversation at a community event.

"At least they're willing to stand next to each other," added Wasco. "And they're doing it in front of a camera which means they know it's going to be seen by other people."

Wasco, a Cleveland resident, said he started the project after he became fed up with the divisiveness of the Republican National Convention. He recruited photographers who showed up at community events to snap the pictures.

"[It] really just [gives me] the sense of communication, that we can all get along, that everyone has a way to open up to someone else", said John Troxell, an exhibit visitor.

However, among visitors like Troxell, were nearly a dozen silent protesters. They did not want to be interviewed but held signs of Facebook posts that read:

"You don't even understand the issues, y'all need to be listening to Black people, not making Facebook pages 'cause you think you get it and know how to fix it."

"This is cute and all, but all we really want and need is for them to stop killing and profiling us."

Wasco said he appreciated the counter-dialogue at the event and the opportunity to learn from one another.

"I think we care about the same things but we certainly have disagreements on how to do it," Wasco added.

Wasco said he's unsure where the photos will go after the exhibit ends on Sunday but said Cleveland city hall and the Lakewood library are interested in displaying them.



