Pair robs Citizens Bank in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio - Police are searching for two men they say robbed a Citizens Bank on Lakeshore Boulevard on Thursday morning.
According to police, the men walked into the bank at around 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Two men entered the bank while another was the lookout on the exterior of the bank. The first man who was described as approximately 5'6" entered the bank pepper-sprayed a security guard while the second - a man described as 6'0" - approached the teller line and gave commands for everyone to get on the ground before hopping the counter.
After jumping over the counter and emptied two teller drawers into a blue bag.
Both men were observed fleeing the bank and running east on Lakeshore Boulevard.
Tips can be provided to the Euclid Police Department or the Cleveland Division of the FBI. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible.