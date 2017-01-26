On-campus counseling requests increase, students under more stress

CLEVELAND - There is a concern across the country right now when it comes to the mental health of college students.

New numbers just released show college students are more stressed out than ever before, and it's putting added pressure on colleges and universities.

Cleveland State University is changing up the way it helps students cope by making counseling a lot easier to access and more students are taking advantage of the opportunity.

Within the last two years, there has been a nearly 40% increase in the number of students seeking out help with their mental health.

"If we're able to engage students and provide them with support before things become serious, we can keep them here at the university, we can help them succeed," said Emily Grady, CSU Care Manager.

Demand at CSU is so high that the university has added crisis walk-in hours at its counseling center, hired part-time counselors, created a new care manager position and opened a brand new counseling and academic support clinic.

As for why we're seeing the increase, experts can't pinpoint one specific reason, but they have an idea.

"The economy, politics, the stressors in the world are quite a bit greater for students now in college," said Katharine Oh, CSU Counseling Center Director.

An annual report released from The Center for Collegiate Mental Health shows the number of students nationwide seeking counseling is growing five times faster than enrollment.

Experts at CSU say they are now better prepared to handle the increase they’ve seen and will continue to see in the future.