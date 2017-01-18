Ohio EPA issues violation to East Cleveland landfill

CLEVELAND - The Ohio EPA issued a violation to Arco Recycling, the company that owns and operates the landfill near Noble Road in East Cleveland,

Ohio EPA officials said Arco Recycling claimed to be a recycling and processing waste company, however, they determined after months of monitoring the company was operating an illegal waste landfill.

The EPA issued a notice of violation and issued a list of orders. The company must stop accepting waste and get rid of the current waste in a lawful manner. The company has two weeks to show required improvements or the company will be taken to court.

Residents have complained about the dump site for months.