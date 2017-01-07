Ohio City continues to be one of Cleveland's hottest neighborhoods for new businesses and apartments

Cleveland, Ohio - It seems hard to believe, but just three years ago 34% of buildings in the market district of Ohio City were vacant.

Now, that number is only 2% according to Ohio City Incorporated.

Some of those buildings that are vacant are being converted into shops and apartments as more people move into this Cleveland neighborhood along Lorain Avenue.

People like Amber Pompeii who owns The Cleveland Tea Revival.

Just across the street from her at West 29th and Church, a brand-new brewery and boxing club are being built.

Pompeii sums up why she was drawn to Ohio City.

She said there's momentum here.

"All of this business is really good for our business. I’m glad I invested in Ohio City, this quickly became my neighborhood, I fell in love with it." Pompeii said.

Anchored by the West Side Market, brewing companies, and restaurants, other new businesses are also popping up.

A vacant building on Lorain Avenue is being converted into the Erie Social Shuffle Board Club.

Metro Health just purchased a vacant building at the corner of Lorain and Fulton.

If a building does close, like a thrift store recently, several prospective buyers are waiting in the wings says Ohio City Incorporated Director Tom McNair.

"There's been a hundred new businesses that have opened in the neighborhood in the last five years and the area around the market has certainly taken off,” McNair said.

McNair said one investment leads to another, and so on, making Ohio City one of Cleveland's hottest neighborhoods.

"We are firm believers that one local investment can lead o another. and another, and another,” McNair said.

Pompeii not only invested, she moved into an apartment in Ohio City.

"Living in Ohio city is wonderful because you're still in the city, but it's still such a tight-knit neighborhood,” Pompeii said.

A 240 unit apartment building with retail space on the first floor will open at West 25th and Detroit in the spring of 2018.