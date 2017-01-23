ODOT cites safety reasons for not enclosing new I-90 pedestrian bridge

CLEVELAND - A new I-90 pedestrian bridge, which is expected to open this spring, will not have fully enclosed protective fencing, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, or ODOT. That concerns drivers and government officials.

“I’d like a lid on it," said Pam Colbow, a nearby resident and frequent driver of I-90. "I really would. I’d like a top to it.”

The bridge, located near the E. 185th exit, is about a mile away from another I-90 pedestrian bridge that is nearly fully enclosed. The enclosure makes it almost impossible for a bridge walker to throw a rock onto the highway traffic below.

“I just don’t think it makes any sense to me based on what’s happened in the past," added Colbow.

ODOT said the bridge will have 12 foot high protective fencing. But the fencing will not curve inward because the agency said it wants to avoid people climbing on top of the structure.

“Problem is with that, if you have a good arm, and you’re able to get yourself a good rock, you’re going to be able to pitch it over that," said Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek. "There’s no doubt in my mind."

A similar incident happened to Uniontown resident Sharon Budd two years ago. A group of teens hurled a rock over a Pennsylvania overpass which hit her square in the face. She was severely injured.

In 2016, ODOT adopted new bridge guidelines in response to a request by the Budd family. The guidelines state that all new and renovated bridges will have protective fencing.

The new I-90 bridge, which is being re-constructed after a semi-truck hit it three years ago, is within the ODOT bridge design manual requirements.

“We all know at the end of the day, if someone wants to do harm, they’re going to do harm," added Polensek. "But we have to minimize it in some sort of way.”

“Put a roof on it,” added Colbow.

There are also small, loose rocks at the base of the bridge. In response to Polensek's request, ODOT said it will be grouting them when the bridge open to ensure no one can pick one up.