NTSB: Cockpit voice recorder was working when plane crashed into Lake Erie

CLEVELAND - The cockpit voice recorder inside the plane that crashed into Lake Erie last month after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport was working and recorded the entire flight, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday.

In a statement, an NTSB spokesperson said:

An initial readout of the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was conducted at NTSB’s recorder laboratory in Washington, DC on January 9, 2017. The review indicated that the CVR worked normally, and the entire accident flight was captured on the recording. The NTSB will convene a CVR group that will consist of NTSB and other technical experts that will develop a detailed, written transcript of the sounds recorded by the CVR. Examination of the CVR and other physical evidence that is still being recovered is ongoing, and factual documentation will be released later in the NTSB’s investigation.



More than 170 pieces of debris have been recovered from the Cessna Citation 525 that went down on Dec. 29. Human remains were also found, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed this week.

John T. Fleming, CEO of Columbus-based Superior Beverage Group, was piloting the plane. His wife, Suzanne, and their two sons, Jack and Andrew, and neighbors Megan and Brian Casey, were also aboard the aircraft.