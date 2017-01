CLEVELAND - A Cleveland brewery is raising money for the family of a city police officer who was killed in the line of duty this week.

On Thursday, Masthead Brewing Co. will donate $1 of every Masthead beer sold to the family of Officer David Fahey.

A Cleveland police representative will also be at the brewery from 4 to 10 p.m. to accept donations.

Masthead Brewing Co. is located at 1261 Superior Avenue.