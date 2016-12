CLEVELAND - Two people were found dead in the sleeping compartment of a semi truck in Cleveland early Wednesday.

Cleveland police say the man and woman were found in the truck at East 9th Street and Canal Road around 12:02 a.m.

The man was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as 56-year-old Jonathan Taylor of Cleveland.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Cleveland police are investigating the deaths.