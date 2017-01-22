Man shot and killed on east side

CLEVELAND - A man was shot and killed after a gambling incident went wrong on Cleveland's east side, Saturday afternoon.

According to Cleveland police, 32-year-old Pierce Holmes flagged down officers and had a gunshot wound to the leg. Holmes, who had a concealed carry permit also had a weapon and told officers he had been shot by 27-year-old Carl Spratt and returned fire. Holmes said Spratt, fled the scene in a silver SUV.

Officers located the SUV crashed into a utility pole at East 97th and Quebec, and Spratt was inside with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to University Hospitals by Cleveland EMS where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say preliminary information revealed that Holmes was gambling with other men in the parking lot of Bolton Elementary School when one man attempted to rob the others. Holmes and Spratt exchanged gunfire and both were injured.

Members of the Homicide Unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office responded to investigate and will determine the final cause of death.

Holmes was treated and released at University Hospitals and is not in custody at this time. The incident is still under investigation.