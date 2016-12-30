Man fatally wounded in the backyard of a Cleveland home

CLEVELAND - A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon on Biddulph Road moments after he pulled into his driveway.

An off-duty Cleveland officer responded just before 4 p.m. to the 4900 block of Biddulph Road after hearing the gunshots. The officer find the man in the backyard of the home and attempted to give CPR, according to a police news release.

The 25-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he later died.

Detectives think the man had arrived home and parked in the rear yard of the driveway. Police think the shooters followed the man, parked on the street walked into the backyard and shot the man in the chest.

The shooters ran away from the scene.

The shooting is still being investigated.