Man shoots and kills home invasion suspect

CLEVELAND - A man is dead after a homeowner shot him during a home invasion.

Cleveland police arrived on Coath Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday night, investigating reports of a home invasion with a suspect shot. According to police, 28-year-old Cordale Davis and 28-year-old Lenzell Melton were inside of Davis' home when Melton went outside to get his cell phone charger from his vehicle.

While outside, Melton was approached by the suspect in the driveway and was ordered back inside the home at gunpoint. Davis saw Melton walking with his hands up and police say he shot the suspect, striking him in the chest and arm. The man fired back, grazing Melton, and then he left the residence, dropping two handguns.

The man fled through the backyards and was located on Horner Avenue. He was taken to University Hospitals by EMS and later was pronounced dead.