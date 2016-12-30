Man robs U.S. Bank, FBI suspects connection to recent robberies

CLEVELAND - A man robbed a U.S. Bank in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, and now the FBI is investigating his possible connection to two other recent bank robberies.

A man entered the U.S. Bank on Brookpark Road Thursday around 2:07 p.m. He passed a note to the teller and after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash the man fled the bank on foot heading eastbound.

The man is described as a white male standing at 5'10" with a thin build about 35 years old. He was wearing a black hat with black gloves.

According to the FBI, they suspect a connection between Thursday's bank robbery and two others that took place on December 24 at Citizens Bank and on December 27 at a PNC Bank.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5000 or the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400.