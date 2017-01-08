Man killed, pregnant woman injured during shooting in vehicle

CLEVELAND - A man and pregnant woman were shot while riding in the back of a vehicle in Cleveland.

While Cleveland police were en route to Livingston Road in Shaker Heights to respond to reports of shots fired, they were told that Shaker Heights police had been flagged down at Kemper Road and Larchmere Boulevard for a man who had been shot in a vehicle.

Police say a man and 26-year-old woman were passengers in the backseat of a vehicle that was parked on Livingston Road when gunfire erupted. The driver fled the scene and flagged down a Shaker Heights police officer when he realized both backseat passengers were shot.

The 25-year-old man died from his injuries after being shot in the head. The 26-year-old woman was also 16-weeks pregnant. She sustained a graze gunshot wound to her back and was treated and released at University Hospitals.

The driver and passenger were uninjured.

Police recovered multiple shell casings from multiple weapons. No suspect descriptions were available, and police are still investigating the incident. The Homicide Unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office responded to the scene and will determine the final cause of death.