Man dies after getting shot on Bitmore Avenue

CLEVELAND - A man died after getting shot on Biltmore Avenue Friday night.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to Lee Road and Biltmore Avenue around 11 p.m. and found a man lying unresponsive in a yard with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

EMS transported the man to University Hospitals where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say from their further investigation residents called police after hearing multiple gunshots and seeing the victim lying in the yard. Evidence of the shooting was also found in the yard on Biltmore Avenue.

Members of the Homicide Unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office responded to the scene and will determine the final cause of death. No arrests have yet been made, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.