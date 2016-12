A Christmas Story house LEGO Idea is gaining traction, hitting 1,000 supporters this month.

The idea was first submitted in October.

The LEGO set would include:

The Old Man Parker (complete with smile and surprised faces)

Mother Parker (complete with smile and worried faces)

Randy

Ralphie

BONUS: "Can't Put My Arms Down" Randy

BONUS: "Cowboy" Ralphie

BONUS: "Pink Nightmare" Ralphie

BONUS: "Bumpus Hounds" (Dada duh dut duhda)

Other details featured include a leg lamp, a Christmas tree and the door under the sink.

The idea needs 10,000 supporters to qualify for project review.

Like this idea? Support it here.