HIGHLAND HILLS, OH - You may not know much about them, but the second disaster strikes here in the Buckeye State, you'll see them in action, keeping you safe.

It's a special service group that's been around for decades and News 5 got to see just how significant this often forgotten about bunch is.

No, they're not the marines… and no, they're not the army, they're the Ohio Military Reserve.

“They don't cut you any slack here, you're going to get the same treatment that you get an every other branch," said James Abrams, one of the volunteer soldiers for the Ohio Military Reserve.

“Not only do we get to support our state, but we get to support our nation and that's very important," he said.

Though they've been around for more than a century, you might not have heard of the former militia group.

"I find it a shame that we can't draw more attention," expressed Timothy Bates, the First Class Sargent for the Ohio Military Reserve in Northeast Ohio.

While their function has evolved over the years, today they work sort of like insurance, if ever needed for disaster or trauma relief in the state or country they're set and ready to act in an instant.

“It was originally a state defense force. Our new mission and our focus is on making sure that the state is ready to provide services to the citizens of Ohio in an emergency," explained Deborah Stephenson, Northern Ohio Battalion Commander for the Ohio Military Reserve.

In the meantime, they work every month as security and assistance to the Red Cross. But, they have a problem, they're coming up a bit short.

"A lot of people came into 0HMR right after 911, but as time is gone along we have been seeing a diminishing of the amount of people that are volunteers," Stephenson said.

He and 60 other soldiers, some old vets, some just wanting to give back, dedicate 16 hours a month in training and service - all volunteers, paying for their own uniforms, equipment, and meals.

“Not only is it a great experience, I'm really into being a humanitarian," Abrams expressed.

And with only $12,000 coming from the state each year, the soldiers say for them, it's not about the money, it's about doing what they love.

“I'm to the age where if I didn't love it, if I didn't see particular value in this, ma'am I wouldn't be doing it. This spins my prop, it really truly does!"

There are 13 other states with a military reserve, Ohio being one of the first, as it was established in 1803 when Ohio first became a state.