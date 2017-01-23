John Carroll University's major connection to this year's Super Bowl

News 5 Staff
8:26 AM, Jan 23, 2017

Courtesy: John Carroll University

Sunday's games decided it. 

The Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots are advancing to the Super Bowl. 

And one Northeast Ohio college is going to be well represented. 

Former John Carroll University football player Jesse Ackerman will stand on one sideline as the head strength and conditioning coach for the Atlanta Falcons. 

There will be seven John Carroll alums on the Patriots sideline — Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserío, Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels, Director of Pro Personnel David Ziegler, Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Jerry Schuplinski, Coaching Assistant Nick Caley, Pro Scout Frank Ross and Scouting Assistant D.J. Debick.

 

