Heroin Intervention: Quick Response Team

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio - Cuyahoga Falls Mayor, Don Walters said the city is employing a new plan to curtail opioid abuse: it’s called the Quick Response Team.

“A lot of the addicts feel there’s no hope, they feel that no one cares,” Walters said.

Walters said officers, medics and councilors will show up on the doorstep of known heroin addicts and attempt to get them to agree to treatment.

“We’re not there to arrest anyone," Walters said.

“The officers we do have on this team want to be there. They want to facilitate the help," Steve Guildsman, Cuyahoga Falls police captain, said. “We’ve seen people from 15 overdoses, up to 74 overdoses.”

Walters said the program will begin next Tuesday.