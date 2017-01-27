Google Maps will tell you how hard it will be to find parking in downtown Cleveland

News 5 Staff
8:23 AM, Jan 27, 2017
1:18 PM, Jan 27, 2017
CLEVELAND - Heading downtown but worried about how long it will take you to find parking once you get there?

Google Maps is trying to help with that.

In 25 cities, including Cleveland, the Android app will now show a parking difficulty icon that will give drivers a heads up on what kind of parking situation to prepare for. 

All you have to do is put in your destination and look for the icon at the bottom of the screen. 

The parking difficulty rating ranges from limited to medium to easy and are based on historical parking data. 

Read more about the new function here.

 

 

