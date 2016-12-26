Four people shot in separate incidents on Christmas Eve

CLEVELAND - Four people were shot in separate incidents on Christmas Eve.

The first incident happened on West 54th Street when a 58-year-old female was shot in the face.

Two more incidents happened on the east side of Cleveland. A 28-year-old man was shot in the thigh on East 104th and a 24-year-old man was shot in the knee and buttocks on East 185th.

The last incident happened on Woodside Avenue when a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg.

All victims were taken to University Hospitals. No other information is available at this time.