Four people shot in separate incidents on Christmas Eve

CLEVELAND - Four people were shot in separate incidents on Christmas Eve.
The first incident happened on West 54th Street when a 58-year-old female was shot in the face.
Two more incidents happened on the east side of Cleveland. A 28-year-old man was shot in the thigh on East 104th and a 24-year-old man was shot in the knee and buttocks on East 185th.
The last incident happened on Woodside Avenue when a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg.
All victims were taken to University Hospitals. No other information is available at this time.