Four people shot in separate incidents on Christmas Eve

News 5 Staff
7:13 PM, Dec 25, 2016
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEVELAND - Four people were shot in separate incidents on Christmas Eve. 

The first incident happened on West 54th Street when a 58-year-old female was shot in the face. 

Two more incidents happened on the east side of Cleveland. A 28-year-old man was shot in the thigh on East 104th and a 24-year-old man was shot in the knee and buttocks on East 185th. 

The last incident happened on Woodside Avenue when a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg. 

All victims were taken to University Hospitals. No other information is available at this time. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top