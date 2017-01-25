CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio - Four Cleveland Heights High School students have been charged after a fellow student was lured into a school closet and sexually assaulted.

According to University Heights police, the incident took place on October 13. Police say the 14-year-old victim was lured into a hallway at school and assaulted by four boys in a storage closet in the hallway. The boys' ages ranged from 15 to 18.

All four suspects were arrested in the last three days. Three are facing charges of rape on top of kidnapping and gross sexual imposition, while the fourth is charged with kidnapping and gross sexual imposition. They were taken to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

The school issued a statement when the incident was first reported in October:

We are aware of the incident and are currently conducting an investigation in conjunction with the University Heights Police Department. The students in question have been suspended indefinitely until the investigation into their actions is complete. The school district takes this matter very seriously, and we are cooperating with police in order to ensure the matter is investigated thoroughly.

On Wednesday the district released an updated statement:

The District has been fully cooperating with UHPD during their investigation of this incident. Three of the students are no longer enrolled in the district. One student was enrolled in our high school's online only program prior to the arrest.

The four are due in court on January 30.