Fire on Cleveland's east side injures two

The cause of the fire is unknown.
CLEVELAND - A fire at a building on East 93rd and Fuller Avenue injured two people Sunday afternoon.
According to Cleveland EMS, two women were transported from the location to University Hospitals. They both suffered from smoke inhalation injuries and are currently in stable condition.
No further details about the cause of the fire or damages are known at this time. News 5 is on the scene and will update as soon as more information is available.