CLEVELAND - A fire alarm at the Cleveland Police Third District sent dispatchers out into the cold early Monday morning.

Dispatchers were outside of the building for about 30 minutes while Cleveland firefighters worked to determine the cause of the alarm.

Very little information has been released but radio traffic indicated that only one dispatcher was left inside to monitor all five police districts.

The alarm first sounded at 2:50 a.m.

Dispatchers were seen standing in the parking lot outside with portable radios in hand.

After about 30 minutes some returned to the building and around 4 a.m. the all clear was given.

No word yet on what caused the alarm.