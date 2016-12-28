FBI looks for man who robbed PNC bank

CLEVELAND - The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a PNC Bank Tuesday afternoon.

According to the FBI, a man entered the PNC Bank on Broadway Avenue and approached the teller counter, handing the teller a note. He did not display a weapon but after receiving an undisclosed amount of money he fled the bank, running down East 71st Street.

The man is described as 5'6"-5'8", medium build, approximately 130-150 pounds. He is between 35 and 45 years old and has a small gap between his front teeth with scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a black hat with black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5000 or the Cleveland FBI office at 216-522-1400.