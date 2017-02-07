East 93rd and Raymond Avenue shut down following motorcycle crash

CLEVELAND - A serious motorcycle crash has shut down a section of East 93rd Street in Cleveland.

Cleveland paramedics said a motorcyclist was struck around 6:45 p.m. Monday in the area of E 93rd Street and Raymond Avenue.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in critical condition, according to paramedics

Cleveland police dispatchers add that East 93rd Street is closed in both directions at Raymond Avenue.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.