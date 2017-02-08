"Drugs" handed out at Cleveland elementary school turn out to be Flintstone vitamins

CLEVELAND - A rumor about drugs being distributed at a Cleveland elementary school prompted emergency crews to respond Wednesday morning.

But it all turned out to be a scare over vitamins.

According to a Cleveland Metropolitan School District spokesperson, a student brought what turned out to be Flintstone vitamins to H. Barbara Booker School and shared them with other children.

A rumor that the student brought drugs to school spread quickly and was treated seriously by administrators.

EMS and Cleveland police responded and concluded everyone was fine and no drugs were distributed.