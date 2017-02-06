City of Cleveland settles with family of Tanisha Anderson

News 5 Staff
9:28 AM, Feb 6, 2017
CLEVELAND - The City of Cleveland has reached a multimillion dollar settlement with the family of Tanisha Anderson.

Lawyers for the family said the settlement is for $2.25 million. 

A lawsuit filed in 2015, alleges Anderson called police for help after being in mental distress. Officers Scott Aldridge and Bryan Myers used excessive force in restraining Anderson—including placing a knee in her back and pushing her face into the sidewalk.

According to documents in the case, it was determined that both officers "failed to notify EMS in a timely fashion when it became apparent a respondent you were in contact with was in need of medical assistance."

The relatives of Anderson are requesting the city fires the officers involved in the case and creates a plaque in honor of her memory. They are also asking for the department to establish a better policy on how officers respond to calls regarding the mentally ill. 

