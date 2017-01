CLEVELAND - Crews at the scene of the missing plane recovered more debris during their search Wednesday.

According to the City of Cleveland, "several significant pieces of debris were recovered" from the water efforts both during the day and in the evening.

Search crews recovered what looks like a piece of a wing. Waiting on confirmation from officials on whether it's from downed aircraft. pic.twitter.com/dTmzZPJYBQ — Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) January 12, 2017

During a press conference Tuesday, Burke Lakefront Airport Commissioner Khalid Bahhur said the area where crews are searching is about the size of a football field. There are locations within the area where divers are concentrating their efforts, he said.

Divers were able to find a portion of the fuselage, personal clothing, a front wheel, several seats, and an engine during their search Monday. More than 170 pieces of debris have been recovered from the Cessna Citation 525 that went down on Dec. 29. Human remains were also found, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed this week.

Wednesday afternoon, the NTSB confirmed the plane's cockpit recorder was working and recorded the flight before the plane crashed into Lake Erie.

The city said they will give an update tomorrow, early afternoon.