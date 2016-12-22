Cleveland's equipment plan for police, as mandated by the consent decree, rejected again

CLEVELAND - For a second time, the Cleveland Police Monitoring Team, which oversees the implementation of the consent decree, has rejected the city's equipment and resource plan for the Cleveland Police Department. Its reasons are detailed in a motion filed in federal court.

"The motion identifies some very serious inadequacies," said Sam Walker, an expert on criminal justice policy and policing nationwide.

The consent decree mandates that the city develops the plan. In the motion, the team states that the city's latest attempt does not specifically, strategically and comprehensively provide Cleveland police officers with the tools they need to do their jobs.

"The police department does not seem to be moving forward toward a real top-level management," Walker added. "If you don't have the equipment that's required, you're going to get all of these problems out on the streets. The people of Cleveland will suffer as a result."

The team said the equipment and resource plan fails to fully address equipment needs, lacks specific deadlines for upgrades and rejects the need for outside experts. They also said that it doesn't specifically address the problem of patrol cars, stating there aren't enough and many are in incredibly poor condition.

The department's current dispatch system and its proposed upgrade were also criticized. The motion revealed that officers must track information on their own notepads or use personal cell phones rather than using in-car computers.

"That's just plain backwards," said Walker. "The problem is really at the top."

The city of Cleveland responded in this statement:

“The City appreciates the Monitor team’s acknowledgment and recognition of the commendable work and progress made by the City to ensure that the Cleveland Division of Police is properly equipped and manned. The City remains committed to the reforms established by the Settlement Agreement to include providing for a modern, efficient, well equipped and trained Division of Police. As the Monitor’s report states, the City is currently engaged in multiple projects that are outlined in its Equipment and Resource Plan to accomplish that goal. The City will continue our due diligence and good faith in the process moving forward.”

The team requests that the Court address the plan's deficiencies at a status conference scheduled for January 6, 2017.