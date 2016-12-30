Cleveland police warn public about celebratory New Years gunfire

CLEVELAND - As the new year approaches so do New Years Eve celebrations, and the Cleveland Police are issuing a warning about celebratory gunfire.

The department issued a statement saying that "not only is celebratory gunfire illegal, it is dangerous" and that "what goes up must come down."

They continued by saying that in a densely populated urban area like Cleveland the consequences can be devastating and that shots fired can result in injuries to neighbors or someone blocks away. Read the rest of their statement below:

The intention may be a celebratory shot toward the sky, but the consequences of that moment can be disastrous for a neighbor or someone blocks away. When a firearm is discharged, the bullet will travel a path until it strikes someone or something. Not only can someone get hurt, it is illegal to discharge a firearm in the city of Cleveland (Codified Ordinance 627.20).

Our safety forces will be on duty throughout the neighborhoods of the city of Cleveland on New Year’s Eve. Our police, fire and emergency medical service personnel will be alert, patrolling and ready, but safety starts at home in your neighborhood. So celebrate safely this New Year’s Eve and ring in an enjoyable New Year.