Cleveland police respond to SWAT standoff on west side

CLEVELAND -

Cleveland police responded to a SWAT standoff on the west side of Cleveland, Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to an apartment building on West Boulevard around 2 p.m. and then, according to neighbors, there was an exchange of fire between police and a man inside.

Residents of this building on the corner of West Boulevard and Detroit Avenue, were ordered by police to evacuate Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses at the scene told News 5 a resident here shot a woman — when police responded to the scene, the suspect began shooting through an apartment door at police.

“A couple shots were fired at the police, through the door, in the vicinity of the police, police came to my door and knocked, said you’ve got to get out now, there’s an active shooter in the building and you’ve got to get out,” said Tracy Kragh.

The woman that police say the man shot went into surgery. Cleveland police say the man shot himself. No word on their conditions.