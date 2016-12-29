Cleveland police recieve grant to install dashboard cameras in 275 patrol cars

CLEVELAND - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office and the City of Cleveland signed an agreement to give Cleveland police up to $500,000 to install dashboard cameras in 275 patrol cars.

The agreement was signed by Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty and Cleveland Finance Director Sharon Dumas Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the dashboard cameras will sync to police officers body cameras and will be mounted in frontline police vehicles. The office also said the cameras will "add another layer of protection for police officers and residents alike as well as provide more transparency in police matters."

The money for the cameras is from discretionary funds that the Prosecutor's office obtains through criminal forfeitures, which the office said means that "criminals are paying to equip police with better technology to help prosecutors build better cases."