Police: Attempted carjacking suspect likely couldn't drive stick shift, left car behind

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are looking for a man they say is a suspect in an attempted carjacking.

Police say the victim pulled into a Speedway on Brookpark Road on Dec. 2 and went into the store. When he went back to his car, the suspect jumped out of a gray Toyota RAV4 and entered the victim's car, trying to force him out.

The victim resisted and the suspect returned to his car to leave. After he was pistol-whipped, the victim got out of his car and the suspect again tried to jump back in and take his car. Police said it appeared the suspect wasn't able to drive a stick shift and put the car into neutral, unable to move the car. He jumped out of the victim's car, leaving it rolling and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cleveland Police Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or by email.