Cleveland officer killed in hit and run crash on Interstate 90, westbound lanes closed at McKinley

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland police officer has died after being hit by a car on Interstate 90 near the Warren Road exit, according to Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association president Steve Loomis.

The westbound lanes of the highway are currently closed at McKinley Avenue.

Police said the officer was struck by a white Toyota Camry that took off after the crash.

Other emergency crews were already at the scene in that same area of the highway due to a crash involving a van and a fire truck earlier in the morning.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed they were called to a scene on I-90 but could not confirm which crash they responded to.

Drivers on I-90 westbound are being exited at West 117th Street and can proceed north to Detroit Avenue or south to Lorain Avenue to continue west.

The crash involving the officer occurred in the same area where Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Kenneth Velez was struck and killed in September 2016.

