Cleveland Housing Court Judge Raymond Pianka dies at 65

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Housing Court Judge Raymond Pianka has died at age 65.

Pianka passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning. He was elected to serve in the Cleveland Municipal Housing Court in 1995 and when he ran for reelection in 2007, he was unopposed. He was also the only judicial candidate to receive an excellent rating by the local bar associations.

Previously, Pianka served as a city councilman for ten years, serving Ward 17.

Pianka's colleagues posted about his death on Twitter and Facebook Sunday.

Just received word my long time friend and our Housing Court Judge Raymond Pianka has passed away.

Please pray for his family. pic.twitter.com/Ahho8eJGf9 — Zack Reed (@zachreed12) January 22, 2017

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish released a statement on Pianka's death Sunday afternoon:

"Judge Pianka was a truly caring and devoted public servant. He recognized the unique value of responsible home ownership and led efforts to enhance and protect t our neighborhoods. Our prayers are with his family."

Mayor Frank Jackson also released a statement:

On behalf of the citizens of the City of Cleveland, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences at the passing of Judge Raymond Pianka. I served with Judge Pianka while on City Council and he was a tireless advocate for his community. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends as they mourn his untimely death. He will be missed