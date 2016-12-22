Flying out of Cleveland Hopkins airport during the holidays? Read this first.

CLEVELAND - In order to make holiday travel easier, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport released some advice for getting in and out this holiday season.

Peak timing

The airport says that peak times include early morning (5 a.m. to 9 a.m.), early afternoon (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), and late afternoon (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Need to wrap a present?

The airport has teamed up with American Greetings to provide free gift wrapping to passengers December 21, 22, and 23. Gift wrapping stations can be found on the secure side of checkpoints from:

21st - 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

22nd - 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

23rd - 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

General travel tips

Airport officials encourage travelers to arrive at least 2 hours before scheduled departures to allow time for inclement weather, traffic, parking, checking in and going through checkpoints.

Travelers can check the status of their flight and find airline contact information on the CLE website. There will be three separate on-site parking options including Curbside Valet, Smart Parking Garage, and various lots or the RTA provides service between downtown Cleveland and the airport on the Red line.

Going through the TSA