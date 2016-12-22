Flying out of Cleveland Hopkins airport during the holidays? Read this first.

CLEVELAND - In order to make holiday travel easier, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport released some advice for getting in and out this holiday season.
Peak timing
The airport says that peak times include early morning (5 a.m. to 9 a.m.), early afternoon (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), and late afternoon (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
Need to wrap a present?
The airport has teamed up with American Greetings to provide free gift wrapping to passengers December 21, 22, and 23. Gift wrapping stations can be found on the secure side of checkpoints from:
21st - 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
22nd - 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
23rd - 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
General travel tips
Airport officials encourage travelers to arrive at least 2 hours before scheduled departures to allow time for inclement weather, traffic, parking, checking in and going through checkpoints.
Travelers can check the status of their flight and find airline contact information on the CLE website. There will be three separate on-site parking options including Curbside Valet, Smart Parking Garage, and various lots or the RTA provides service between downtown Cleveland and the airport on the Red line.
Going through the TSA
Be sure to look through your luggage to ensure no prohibited items are in the bag prior to coming to the airport.
All three CLE checkpoints now have Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) machines for passenger screening. Metal detectors and x-ray machines for carry- on items are also in place for passenger screening.
Remember the TSA 3-1-1 rule for carry-on items – Three ounces (3 oz.) per container, in a clear one-quart bag, one per passenger.
Knives, scissors with pointed tips, pepper spray and other such items are prohibited as carry-on items. For a comprehensive list of banned and permitted items, visit the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Web site at www.tsa.gov.
Carry-on luggage is restricted to one bag and one personal item per person. A personal item includes a purse, briefcase, or laptop bag.
Outer coats, jackets and other such garments must be removed and put through x-ray screening.
Children under the age of 12 years old will not have to remove their shoes before going through security.