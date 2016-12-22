Cleveland firefighter charged with gross sexual imposition

News 5 Staff
5:29 PM, Dec 22, 2016
CLEVELAND - A Cleveland firefighter was arrested on a charge of gross sexual imposition.

According to the Office of the Mayor, Shawn Skelly was arrested with the third-degree felony charge on Thursday. Skelly was hired July 13, 2015 and was assigned to Engine 30 since November 16, 2015. 

Firefighter Skelly is currently suspended without pay pending adjudication of the criminal charges. No further information on the incident that led to his arrest is available. 

