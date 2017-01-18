Cleveland cop accused of raping girlfriend has violent history

CLEVELAND - Denise Marusa said officer Tommie Griffin attacked her in 2009.

Marusa said her relationship with the Cleveland police officer was rooted in connections through family friends and relatives.

“I called him Uncle Tommie,” said Marusa.

She said she ran into Griffin and some friends at a bar. Eventually, Marusa said Griffin invited the group back to his house for more drinks.

“He had me up against a wall with his forearm, and was licking me,” said Marusa. “He was licking my face, it was disgusting, absolutely disgusting. They had the DNA all over my face from him licking me.”

Once she freed herself from Griffin’s grip, Marusa said she reported the incident to police.

“He literally makes me sick,” said Marusa. ”The fact that he’s still a Cleveland police officer makes me sicker.”

Griffin pleaded guilty to an amended charge of criminal mischief for that case.

Tuesday, Griffin arrived in court. His ex-girlfriend said he fired two shots near her, pointed his gun, and pistol whipped her.

Griffin is in the Cuyahoga County Jail and on unpaid administrative leave. News 5 reached out to the Cleveland Police Patrolman's Association but did not hear back.