Cleveland City Councilman Jeff Johnson announces campaign for Mayor

CLEVELAND - Cleveland City Councilman, Jeff Johnson announced that he is running for Mayor of Cleveland on Monday night.

Johnson, who represents Cleveland's 10th Ward, said in a statement that his "Neighborhoods First" campaign for Mayor will focus on the 42 city neighborhoods and the residents who live there.

The statement also said that he believes "the current City Hall Administration has failed to prioritize needed investments necessary for growth and developments in Cleveland neighborhoods."

Read his statement below:

“I am running for Mayor of Cleveland to focus on investing in our residents and where they live. Neighborhoods matter. For too long, City Hall has ignored our great neighborhoods and only invested in projects of the rich and powerful. I am running for Mayor to change the culture at City Hall. Wherever our residents live, from downtown to West Park to Collinwood, or from Lee Miles to Clark Fulton, I will be the Mayor who fights for them and their community,” said Johnson.

Johnson is in his eighth year as Councilman and has also served as an Ohio State Senator and as a special assistant and Director of Community Relations for former Mayor Jane Campbell. He will formally announce his candidacy for mayor on Tuesday.